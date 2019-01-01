ñol

BioLife Solns
(NASDAQ:BLFS)
13.13
0.69[5.55%]
At close: May 26
13.13
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low12.1 - 13.24
52 Week High/Low10.4 - 60.67
Open / Close12.44 / 13.13
Float / Outstanding33.9M / 42.4M
Vol / Avg.589.1K / 442.5K
Mkt Cap556.8M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price16.8
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.17
Total Float33.9M

BioLife Solns (NASDAQ:BLFS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

BioLife Solns reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 9

EPS

$-0.191

Quarterly Revenue

$36.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$36.2M

Earnings Recap

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BioLife Solutions missed estimated earnings by 88.24%, reporting an EPS of $-0.32 versus an estimate of $-0.17.

Revenue was up $22.58 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 4.41% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BioLife Solutions's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.09 -0.07 -0.04 -0.02
EPS Actual -0.19 0 0.01 -0.01
Revenue Estimate 31.61M 27.55M 16.05M 13.50M
Revenue Actual 33.80M 31.20M 16.85M 14.73M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of BioLife Solns using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

BioLife Solns Questions & Answers

Q
When is BioLife Solns (NASDAQ:BLFS) reporting earnings?
A

BioLife Solns (BLFS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for BioLife Solns (NASDAQ:BLFS)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.06, which missed the estimate of $-0.04.

Q
What were BioLife Solns’s (NASDAQ:BLFS) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $2.6M, which beat the estimate of $2.5M.

