BioLife Solns (NASDAQ:BLFS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
BioLife Solutions missed estimated earnings by 88.24%, reporting an EPS of $-0.32 versus an estimate of $-0.17.
Revenue was up $22.58 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 4.41% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at BioLife Solutions's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.09
|-0.07
|-0.04
|-0.02
|EPS Actual
|-0.19
|0
|0.01
|-0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|31.61M
|27.55M
|16.05M
|13.50M
|Revenue Actual
|33.80M
|31.20M
|16.85M
|14.73M
