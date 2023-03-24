ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Oxford Industries, Express And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
March 24, 2023 4:00 AM | 1 min read
Oxford Industries, Express And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With US futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Express, Inc. EXPR to post quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $434.70 million before the opening bell. Express shares rose 2.4% to $0.87 in after-hours trading.
  • Oxford Industries, Inc. OXM reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak earnings forecast for the current quarter. Oxford Industries shares dropped 6.2% to $109.30 in the after-hours trading session.
  • BK Technologies Corporation BKTI reported a 1-for-5 reverse stock split. BK Technologies shares gained 0.7% to $2.75 in the after-hours trading session.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • ADMA Biologics Inc ADMA posted in-line loss for its fourth quarter, while sales topped estimates. The company also issued strong sales forecast for FY23. ADMA Biologics shares jumped 9% to $3.39 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Motorsport Games Inc. MSGM to post a quarterly loss at $3.73 per share on revenue of $4.13 million before the opening bell. Motorsport Games shares rose 1.8% to $7.30 in after-hours trading.

Read This Next: MAIA Biotechnology And 2 Other Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading IdeasStocks To WatchStocks to Watch

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved