ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Blackrock Income Trust
(NYSE:BKT)
4.649
-0.011[-0.24%]
At close: May 26
4.68
0.0310[0.67%]
After Hours: 4:16PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low4.61 - 4.72
52 Week High/Low4.47 - 6.51
Open / Close4.64 / 4.65
Float / Outstanding44.2M / 63.9M
Vol / Avg.404.8K / 350.4K
Mkt Cap297.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price4.82
Div / Yield0.41/8.86%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float44.2M

Blackrock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Blackrock Income Trust reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Blackrock Income Trust using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Blackrock Income Trust Questions & Answers

Q
When is Blackrock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Blackrock Income Trust

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Blackrock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT)?
A

There are no earnings for Blackrock Income Trust

Q
What were Blackrock Income Trust’s (NYSE:BKT) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Blackrock Income Trust

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.