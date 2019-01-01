ñol

Blackrock Income Trust
(NYSE:BKT)
4.649
-0.011[-0.24%]
At close: May 26
4.68
0.0310[0.67%]
After Hours: 4:16PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low4.61 - 4.72
52 Week High/Low4.47 - 6.51
Open / Close4.64 / 4.65
Float / Outstanding44.2M / 63.9M
Vol / Avg.404.8K / 350.4K
Mkt Cap297.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price4.82
Div / Yield0.41/8.86%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float44.2M

Blackrock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT), Dividends

Blackrock Income Trust issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Blackrock Income Trust generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

8.60%

Annual Dividend

$0.4128

Last Dividend

May 16
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Blackrock Income Trust Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Blackrock Income Trust (BKT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Blackrock Income Trust. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.03 on May 31, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Blackrock Income Trust (BKT) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Blackrock Income Trust ($BKT) will be on May 31, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Blackrock Income Trust (BKT) shares by May 16, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Blackrock Income Trust (BKT) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Blackrock Income Trust (BKT) will be on May 13, 2022 and will be $0.03

Q
What is the dividend yield for Blackrock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT)?
A

Blackrock Income Trust has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Blackrock Income Trust (BKT) was $0.03 and was paid out next on May 31, 2022.

