Black Hills (NYSE:BKH), Dividends

Black Hills issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Black Hills generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Black Hills. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.59 on June 1, 2022.
The next dividend payout for Black Hills ($BKH) will be on June 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Black Hills (BKH) shares by May 18, 2022
The next dividend for Black Hills (BKH) will be on May 17, 2022 and will be $0.60
Black Hills has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Black Hills (BKH) was $0.59 and was paid out next on June 1, 2022.
Browse dividends on all stocks.