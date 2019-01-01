ñol

Black Hills
(NYSE:BKH)
76.79
-0.54[-0.70%]
At close: May 26
76.77
-0.0200[-0.03%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low76.75 - 78.01
52 Week High/Low61.95 - 80.95
Open / Close77.95 / 76.77
Float / Outstanding48.7M / 64.8M
Vol / Avg.461.8K / 417.3K
Mkt Cap5B
P/E19.24
50d Avg. Price75.74
Div / Yield2.38/3.08%
Payout Ratio57.71
EPS1.82
Total Float48.7M

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH), Dividends

Black Hills issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Black Hills generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.13%

Annual Dividend

$2.38

Last Dividend

May 18
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Black Hills Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Black Hills (BKH) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Black Hills. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.59 on June 1, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Black Hills (BKH) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Black Hills ($BKH) will be on June 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Black Hills (BKH) shares by May 18, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Black Hills (BKH) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Black Hills (BKH) will be on May 17, 2022 and will be $0.60

Q
What is the dividend yield for Black Hills (NYSE:BKH)?
A

Black Hills has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Black Hills (BKH) was $0.59 and was paid out next on June 1, 2022.

