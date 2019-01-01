Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living
Brookdale Senior Living Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE: BKD) was reported by RBC Capital on August 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $8.00 expecting BKD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 43.63% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE: BKD) was provided by RBC Capital, and Brookdale Senior Living maintained their sector perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Brookdale Senior Living, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Brookdale Senior Living was filed on August 9, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 9, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) rating was a maintained with a price target of $7.00 to $8.00. The current price Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) is trading at is $5.57, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
