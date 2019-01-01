ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Brookdale Senior Living
(NYSE:BKD)
5.64
0.07[1.26%]
At close: May 26
5.63
-0.0100[-0.18%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low5.55 - 5.69
52 Week High/Low4.64 - 8.95
Open / Close5.61 / 5.63
Float / Outstanding160.6M / 187.3M
Vol / Avg.1.7M / 2.4M
Mkt Cap1.1B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price6.52
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.54
Total Float160.6M

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD), Dividends

Brookdale Senior Living issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Brookdale Senior Living generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Oct 10, 2008
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Brookdale Senior Living Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Brookdale Senior Living. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.25 on October 17, 2008.

Q
What date did I need to own Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Brookdale Senior Living (BKD). The last dividend payout was on October 17, 2008 and was $0.25

Q
How much per share is the next Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Brookdale Senior Living (BKD). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.25 on October 17, 2008

Q
What is the dividend yield for Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD)?
A

Brookdale Senior Living has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) was $0.25 and was paid out next on October 17, 2008.

Browse dividends on all stocks.