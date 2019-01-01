ñol

BJ's Restaurants
(NASDAQ:BJRI)
Why is it moving?
Shares of several companies in the hotels, restaurant & leisure sector are trading higher amid overall market strength.
25.84
2.15[9.08%]
At close: May 26
25.84
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low23.69 - 26.47
52 Week High/Low21.76 - 56.74
Open / Close23.69 / -
Float / Outstanding13.3M / 23.4M
Vol / Avg.376.4K / 431.8K
Mkt Cap605.7M
P/E592.25
50d Avg. Price26.72
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.06
Total Float13.3M

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI), Dividends

BJ's Restaurants issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash BJ's Restaurants generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.21%

Annual Dividend

$0.52

Last Dividend

Mar 10, 2020
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

BJ's Restaurants Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for BJ's Restaurants. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.13 on March 24, 2020.

Q
What date did I need to own BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for BJ's Restaurants (BJRI). The last dividend payout was on March 24, 2020 and was $0.13

Q
How much per share is the next BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for BJ's Restaurants (BJRI). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.13 on March 24, 2020

Q
What is the dividend yield for BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)?
A

BJ's Restaurants has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) was $0.13 and was paid out next on March 24, 2020.

