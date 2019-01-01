BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for BioVie
BioVie Questions & Answers
The latest price target for BioVie (NASDAQ: BIVI) was reported by EF Hutton on March 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $14.00 expecting BIVI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 455.56% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for BioVie (NASDAQ: BIVI) was provided by EF Hutton, and BioVie maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of BioVie, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for BioVie was filed on March 17, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 17, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest BioVie (BIVI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $9.00 to $14.00. The current price BioVie (BIVI) is trading at is $2.52, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
