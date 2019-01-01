Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Allbirds
Allbirds Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Allbirds (NASDAQ: BIRD) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.00 expecting BIRD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 143.90% upside). 22 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Allbirds (NASDAQ: BIRD) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Allbirds maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Allbirds, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Allbirds was filed on May 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Allbirds (BIRD) rating was a maintained with a price target of $17.00 to $12.00. The current price Allbirds (BIRD) is trading at is $4.92, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.