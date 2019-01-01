Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Biogen missed estimated earnings by 17.35%, reporting an EPS of $3.62 versus an estimate of $4.38.
Revenue was down $162.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.62% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Biogen's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|3.40
|4.11
|4.55
|5.04
|EPS Actual
|3.39
|4.77
|5.68
|5.34
|Revenue Estimate
|2.62B
|2.67B
|2.61B
|2.65B
|Revenue Actual
|2.73B
|2.78B
|2.77B
|2.69B
Biogen Questions & Answers
Biogen (BIIB) is scheduled to report earnings on July 21, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $5.04, which beat the estimate of $4.52.
The Actual Revenue was $3.1B, which beat the estimate of $2.8B.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.