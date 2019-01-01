ñol

BigCommerce Holdings
(NASDAQ:BIGC)
18.64
0.89[5.01%]
Last update: 2:48PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low17.25 - 19.11
52 Week High/Low12.71 - 72.2
Open / Close17.46 / -
Float / Outstanding65.8M / 72.7M
Vol / Avg.1.2M / 1.7M
Mkt Cap1.4B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price19.48
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.51
Total Float65.8M

BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BIGC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

BigCommerce Holdings reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 2

EPS

$-0.180

Quarterly Revenue

$66M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$66M

Earnings Recap

BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BIGC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BigCommerce Holdings missed estimated earnings by 5.88%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.17.

Revenue was up $19.39 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 15.64% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BigCommerce Holdings's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.12 -0.14 -0.11 -0.11
EPS Actual -0.17 -0.06 -0.06 -0.04
Revenue Estimate 61.82M 54.84M 46.78M 42.18M
Revenue Actual 64.90M 59.28M 49.01M 46.66M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BigCommerce Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BIGC) reporting earnings?
A

BigCommerce Holdings (BIGC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 2, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BIGC)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.38, which beat the estimate of $-0.45.

Q
What were BigCommerce Holdings's (NASDAQ:BIGC) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $36.3M, which beat the estimate of $35.6M.

