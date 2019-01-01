BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BIGC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for BigCommerce Holdings
The latest price target for BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ: BIGC) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $21.00 expecting BIGC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.70% upside). 23 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ: BIGC) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and BigCommerce Holdings maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of BigCommerce Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for BigCommerce Holdings was filed on May 3, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 3, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest BigCommerce Holdings (BIGC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $26.00 to $21.00. The current price BigCommerce Holdings (BIGC) is trading at is $18.97, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
