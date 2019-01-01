Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Berkshire Hills Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 7.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.43 versus an estimate of $0.4.

Revenue was down $6.03 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 2.7% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Berkshire Hills Bancorp's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.42 1.12 0.29 0.22 EPS Actual 0.42 0.53 0.44 0.32 Revenue Estimate 70.02M 71.54M 73.45M 75.30M Revenue Actual 69.31M 71.37M 75.39M 75.09M

