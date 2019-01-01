ñol

Berkshire Hills Bancorp
(NYSE:BHLB)
25.88
0.46[1.81%]
Last update: 2:06PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low25.68 - 26.01
52 Week High/Low23.15 - 31.78
Open / Close25.83 / -
Float / Outstanding32.9M / 47.3M
Vol / Avg.85.8K / 348.1K
Mkt Cap1.2B
P/E9.97
50d Avg. Price27.11
Div / Yield0.48/1.89%
Payout Ratio18.82
EPS0.42
Total Float32.9M

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Berkshire Hills Bancorp reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 20

EPS

$0.430

Quarterly Revenue

$69.1M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$89.7M

Earnings Recap

 

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Berkshire Hills Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 7.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.43 versus an estimate of $0.4.

Revenue was down $6.03 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 2.7% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Berkshire Hills Bancorp's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.42 1.12 0.29 0.22
EPS Actual 0.42 0.53 0.44 0.32
Revenue Estimate 70.02M 71.54M 73.45M 75.30M
Revenue Actual 69.31M 71.37M 75.39M 75.09M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) reporting earnings?
A

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) is scheduled to report earnings on July 20, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 20, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.58, which hit the estimate of $0.58.

Q
What were Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s (NYSE:BHLB) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $69.5M, which beat the estimate of $68.9M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.