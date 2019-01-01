Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp
Berkshire Hills Bancorp Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE: BHLB) was reported by Compass Point on April 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $23.00 expecting BHLB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -11.13% downside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE: BHLB) was provided by Compass Point, and Berkshire Hills Bancorp downgraded their sell rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Berkshire Hills Bancorp was filed on April 21, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 21, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $29.00 to $23.00. The current price Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) is trading at is $25.88, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
