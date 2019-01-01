ñol

Berkshire Hills Bancorp
(NYSE:BHLB)
25.88
0.46[1.81%]
Day High/Low25.68 - 26.01
52 Week High/Low23.15 - 31.78
Open / Close25.83 / -
Float / Outstanding32.9M / 47.3M
Vol / Avg.85.8K / 348.1K
Mkt Cap1.2B
P/E9.97
50d Avg. Price27.11
Div / Yield0.48/1.89%
Payout Ratio18.82
EPS0.42
Total Float32.9M

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Buy

Highest Price Target1

$23.00

Lowest Price Target1

$23.00

Consensus Price Target1

$23.00

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
00001

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Compass Point

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB)?
A

The latest price target for Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE: BHLB) was reported by Compass Point on April 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $23.00 expecting BHLB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -11.13% downside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE: BHLB) was provided by Compass Point, and Berkshire Hills Bancorp downgraded their sell rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Berkshire Hills Bancorp was filed on April 21, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 21, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $29.00 to $23.00. The current price Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) is trading at is $25.88, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

