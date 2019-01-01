ñol

Big 5 Sporting Goods
(NASDAQ:BGFV)
13.20
0.41[3.21%]
Last update: 1:02PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low13 - 13.58
52 Week High/Low11.16 - 47.65
Open / Close13.02 / -
Float / Outstanding21.3M / 22.3M
Vol / Avg.531.7K / 948.3K
Mkt Cap294.7M
P/E3.2
50d Avg. Price15.38
Div / Yield1/7.82%
Payout Ratio23.25
EPS0.42
Total Float21.3M

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Big 5 Sporting Goods reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 3

EPS

$0.410

Quarterly Revenue

$242M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$242M

Earnings Recap

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Big 5 Sporting Goods beat estimated earnings by 10.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.37.

Revenue was down $30.82 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 9.46% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Big 5 Sporting Goods's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.85 1.13 1.08 0.5
EPS Actual 0.89 1.07 1.63 0.9
Revenue Estimate 273.40M 314.60M 291.65M 260.18M
Revenue Actual 273.36M 289.64M 326.02M 272.81M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Big 5 Sporting Goods using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Big 5 Sporting Goods Questions & Answers

Q
When is Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) reporting earnings?
A

Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.13, which missed the estimate of $0.19.

Q
What were Big 5 Sporting Goods’s (NASDAQ:BGFV) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $243.7M, which missed the estimate of $251.5M.

