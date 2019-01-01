ñol

Big 5 Sporting Goods
(NASDAQ:BGFV)
13.20
0.41[3.21%]
Last update: 1:02PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low13 - 13.58
52 Week High/Low11.16 - 47.65
Open / Close13.02 / -
Float / Outstanding21.3M / 22.3M
Vol / Avg.531.7K / 948.3K
Mkt Cap294.7M
P/E3.2
50d Avg. Price15.38
Div / Yield1/7.82%
Payout Ratio23.25
EPS0.42
Total Float21.3M

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV), Dividends

Big 5 Sporting Goods issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Big 5 Sporting Goods generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

6.04%

Annual Dividend

$1.0

Last Dividend

Mar 11

Next Dividend

May 31
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Big 5 Sporting Goods Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 3, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of May 31, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Big 5 Sporting Goods ($BGFV) will be on June 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) shares by June 1, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) will be on May 31, 2022 and will be $0.25

Q
What is the dividend yield for Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)?
A

The most current yield for Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) is 6.60% and is payable next on June 15, 2022

