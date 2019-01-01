Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods
Big 5 Sporting Goods Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ: BGFV) was reported by Deutsche Bank on August 1, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.00 expecting BGFV to fall to within 12 months (a possible -58.85% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ: BGFV) was provided by Deutsche Bank, and Big 5 Sporting Goods maintained their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Big 5 Sporting Goods, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Big 5 Sporting Goods was filed on August 1, 2018 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 1, 2019.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) rating was a maintained with a price target of $7.50 to $5.00. The current price Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) is trading at is $12.15, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
