Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Big 5 Sporting Goods , and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Big 5 Sporting Goods was filed on August 1, 2018 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 1, 2019 .