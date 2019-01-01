ñol

Bunge
(NYSE:BG)
115.04
-0.69[-0.60%]
Last update: 12:48PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low113.88 - 116.43
52 Week High/Low71.73 - 128.4
Open / Close116.39 / -
Float / Outstanding132.4M / 151.7M
Vol / Avg.475.6K / 1.8M
Mkt Cap17.5B
P/E9.18
50d Avg. Price114.3
Div / Yield2.5/2.16%
Payout Ratio16.47
EPS4.83
Total Float132.4M

Bunge (NYSE:BG), Dividends

Bunge issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Bunge generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.12%

Annual Dividend

$2.1

Last Dividend

May 19

Next Dividend

Aug 18
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Bunge Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Bunge (BG) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 12, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of August 18, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Bunge (BG) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Bunge ($BG) will be on September 2, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Bunge (BG) shares by August 19, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Bunge (BG) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Bunge (BG) will be on August 18, 2022 and will be $0.63

Q
What is the dividend yield for Bunge (NYSE:BG)?
A

The most current yield for Bunge (BG) is 2.28% and is payable next on September 2, 2022

