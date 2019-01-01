Bunge (NYSE:BG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Bunge
Bunge Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Bunge (NYSE: BG) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $120.00 expecting BG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.56% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Bunge (NYSE: BG) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Bunge maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Bunge, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Bunge was filed on May 2, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 2, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Bunge (BG) rating was a maintained with a price target of $98.00 to $120.00. The current price Bunge (BG) is trading at is $114.77, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
