Bunge (NYSE:BG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Bunge (NYSE:BG) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bunge beat estimated earnings by 44.9%, reporting an EPS of $4.26 versus an estimate of $2.94.

Revenue was up $2.92 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.94 which was followed by a 0.54% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bunge's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 2.55 1.16 1.57 1.54 EPS Actual 3.49 3.72 2.61 3.13 Revenue Estimate 13.61B 11.58B 11.48B 10.35B Revenue Actual 16.68B 14.12B 15.39B 12.96B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.