Bunge (NYSE:BG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Bunge (NYSE:BG) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Bunge beat estimated earnings by 44.9%, reporting an EPS of $4.26 versus an estimate of $2.94.
Revenue was up $2.92 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.94 which was followed by a 0.54% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Bunge's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.55
|1.16
|1.57
|1.54
|EPS Actual
|3.49
|3.72
|2.61
|3.13
|Revenue Estimate
|13.61B
|11.58B
|11.48B
|10.35B
|Revenue Actual
|16.68B
|14.12B
|15.39B
|12.96B
