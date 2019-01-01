Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$-1.010
Quarterly Revenue
$8.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$8.4M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Beam Therapeutics using advanced sorting and filters.
Beam Therapeutics Questions & Answers
When is Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) reporting earnings?
Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)?
The Actual EPS was $-1.03, which missed the estimate of $-0.52.
What were Beam Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ:BEAM) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $6K, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.