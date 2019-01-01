Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics
Bicycle Therapeutics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BCYC) was reported by Piper Sandler on May 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $37.00 expecting BCYC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 132.12% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BCYC) was provided by Piper Sandler, and Bicycle Therapeutics maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Bicycle Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Bicycle Therapeutics was filed on May 23, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 23, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $76.00 to $37.00. The current price Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC) is trading at is $15.94, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
