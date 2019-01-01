Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Earnings

Bicycle Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 36.76%, reporting an EPS of $-0.93 versus an estimate of $-0.68.

Revenue was up $2.05 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.8% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bicycle Therapeutics's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.61 -0.61 -0.71 -0.77 EPS Actual -0.63 -0.59 -0.74 -0.73 Revenue Estimate 5.31M 4.43M 2.29M 2.02M Revenue Actual 3.77M 4.33M 1.78M 1.81M

