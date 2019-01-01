ñol

Bancroft Fund (AMEX:BCV), Dividends

Bancroft Fund issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Bancroft Fund generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

5.45%

Annual Dividend

$1.28

Last Dividend

Mar 17

Next Dividend

Jun 14
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Bancroft Fund Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Bancroft Fund (BCV) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 13, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 14, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Bancroft Fund (BCV) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Bancroft Fund ($BCV) will be on June 23, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Bancroft Fund (BCV) shares by June 15, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Bancroft Fund (BCV) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Bancroft Fund (BCV) will be on June 14, 2022 and will be $0.32

Q
What is the dividend yield for Bancroft Fund (AMEX:BCV)?
A

The most current yield for Bancroft Fund (BCV) is 7.04% and is payable next on June 23, 2022

