QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Bancroft Fund
(AMEX:BCV)
18.76
-0.01[-0.05%]
Last update: 10:03AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low18.6 - 18.76
52 Week High/Low18.07 - 33.59
Open / Close18.6 / -
Float / Outstanding5.6M / 5.9M
Vol / Avg.12.2K / 18.6K
Mkt Cap110.4M
P/E2.39
50d Avg. Price21.04
Div / Yield1.28/6.82%
Payout Ratio40.94
EPS-
Total Float5.6M

Bancroft Fund (AMEX:BCV), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Bancroft Fund reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Oct 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Bancroft Fund using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Bancroft Fund Questions & Answers

Q
When is Bancroft Fund (AMEX:BCV) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Bancroft Fund

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Bancroft Fund (AMEX:BCV)?
A

There are no earnings for Bancroft Fund

Q
What were Bancroft Fund’s (AMEX:BCV) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Bancroft Fund

