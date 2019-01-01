Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Blucora missed estimated earnings by 16.54%, reporting an EPS of $1.06 versus an estimate of $1.27.

Revenue was up $29.17 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 0.2% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Blucora's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.45 -0.37 1.14 0.96 EPS Actual -0.29 -0.26 1.28 1.04 Revenue Estimate 166.23M 165.88M 252.00M 279.56M Revenue Actual 178.33M 174.17M 254.31M 278.38M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.