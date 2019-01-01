B Communications Ltd is a holding company with a single asset, a controlling interest in Bezeq, an Israeli triple play telecommunications company. Bezeq generates revenue through the provision of mobile, broadband, and data. It operates through four business segments: Bezeq, Pelephone Communications Ltd, Bezeq International Ltd, and DBS Satellite Services. The Bezeq segment generates revenue from fixed line communications. Bezeq's other division, Pelephone, derives revenue from the provision of mobile services. The last two segments, Bezeq International and DBS Satellite Services, produce revenue from the provision of Internet services and satellite TV services, respectively. Bezeq is an owner of telecommunications infrastructure, such as fibre networks.