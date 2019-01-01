QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 4.25
Mkt Cap
485.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
6.6
EPS
0.24
Shares
114.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
B Communications Ltd is a holding company with a single asset, a controlling interest in Bezeq, an Israeli triple play telecommunications company. Bezeq generates revenue through the provision of mobile, broadband, and data. It operates through four business segments: Bezeq, Pelephone Communications Ltd, Bezeq International Ltd, and DBS Satellite Services. The Bezeq segment generates revenue from fixed line communications. Bezeq's other division, Pelephone, derives revenue from the provision of mobile services. The last two segments, Bezeq International and DBS Satellite Services, produce revenue from the provision of Internet services and satellite TV services, respectively. Bezeq is an owner of telecommunications infrastructure, such as fibre networks.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

B Communications Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy B Communications (BCOMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of B Communications (OTCEM: BCOMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are B Communications's (BCOMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for B Communications.

Q

What is the target price for B Communications (BCOMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for B Communications

Q

Current Stock Price for B Communications (BCOMF)?

A

The stock price for B Communications (OTCEM: BCOMF) is $4.25 last updated Wed Jan 05 2022 17:38:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does B Communications (BCOMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for B Communications.

Q

When is B Communications (OTCEM:BCOMF) reporting earnings?

A

B Communications does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is B Communications (BCOMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for B Communications.

Q

What sector and industry does B Communications (BCOMF) operate in?

A

B Communications is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.