Brink's (NYSE:BCO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Brink's (NYSE:BCO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Earnings
Brink's beat estimated earnings by 23.66%, reporting an EPS of $1.15 versus an estimate of $0.93.
Revenue was up $96.30 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23 which was followed by a 1.13% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Brink's's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.45
|0.83
|0.98
|0.76
|EPS Actual
|1.68
|1.14
|1.18
|0.82
|Revenue Estimate
|1.07B
|1.05B
|1.08B
|985.22M
|Revenue Actual
|1.10B
|1.08B
|1.05B
|977.70M
