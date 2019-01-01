Brink's (NYSE:BCO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Brink's
Brink's Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Brink's (NYSE: BCO) was reported by Goldman Sachs on March 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $92.00 expecting BCO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 45.94% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Brink's (NYSE: BCO) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Brink's their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Brink's, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Brink's was filed on March 3, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 3, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Brink's (BCO) rating was a with a price target of $0.00 to $92.00. The current price Brink's (BCO) is trading at is $63.04, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
