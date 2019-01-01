Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Boise Cascade
Boise Cascade Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Boise Cascade (NYSE: BCC) was reported by Benchmark on May 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting BCC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Boise Cascade (NYSE: BCC) was provided by Benchmark, and Boise Cascade downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Boise Cascade, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Boise Cascade was filed on May 10, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 10, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Boise Cascade (BCC) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Boise Cascade (BCC) is trading at is $77.63, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
