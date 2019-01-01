Brookfield Bus (NYSE:BBU), Dividends

Brookfield Bus issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Brookfield Bus generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
Target’s next dividend was announced on May 6, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of May 27, 2022.
The next dividend payout for Brookfield Bus ($BBU) will be on June 30, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Brookfield Bus (BBU) shares by May 31, 2022
The next dividend for Brookfield Bus (BBU) will be on May 27, 2022 and will be $0.06
The most current yield for Brookfield Bus (BBU) is 1.08% and is payable next on June 30, 2022
Browse dividends on all stocks.