Brookfield Bus (NYSE:BBU), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Brookfield Bus
Brookfield Bus Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Brookfield Bus (NYSE: BBU) was reported by RBC Capital on November 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $62.00 expecting BBU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 159.14% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Brookfield Bus (NYSE: BBU) was provided by RBC Capital, and Brookfield Bus maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Brookfield Bus, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Brookfield Bus was filed on November 8, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 8, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Brookfield Bus (BBU) rating was a maintained with a price target of $61.00 to $62.00. The current price Brookfield Bus (BBU) is trading at is $23.93, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.