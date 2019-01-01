Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: BBGI) was reported by Guggenheim on August 29, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for $8.50 expecting BBGI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 482.19% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: BBGI) was provided by Guggenheim, and Beasley Broadcast Group initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Beasley Broadcast Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Beasley Broadcast Group was filed on August 29, 2018 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 29, 2019.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $8.50. The current price Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI) is trading at is $1.46, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
