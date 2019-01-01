Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) moved higher by 1.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 414.29% over the past year to ($0.36), which missed the estimate of ($0.20).
Revenue of $48,212,000 decreased by 16.37% year over year, which missed the estimate of $49,000,000.
Looking Ahead
Beasley Broadcast Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Details Of The Call
Date: May 04, 2021
Time: 11:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://lumen.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1450283&tp_key=8273b2ba5d
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $5.15
Company's 52-week low was at $1.15
Price action over last quarter: Up 7.55%
Company Overview
Beasley Broadcast Group Inc is a radio broadcasting company, engaged in operating radio stations throughout the United States. It operates radio stations including FM and AM radio stations located in large and mid-sized markets in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in the following radio markets: Atlanta, GA, Augusta, GA, Boston, MA, Charlotte, NC, Detroit, MI, Fayetteville, NC, Fort Myers-Naples, FL, Las Vegas, NV, Middlesex, NJ, Monmouth, NJ, Morristown, NJ, Philadelphia, PA, Tampa-Saint Petersburg, FL, West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, FL, and Wilmington, DE. It is also a multi-platform, marketing solutions provider that offers on-air, online, and mobile and social media applications. The main source of revenue is the sale of advertising.
Earnings History
Beasley Broadcast Group Questions & Answers
Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.14, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
The Actual Revenue was $61M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.