Beasley Broadcast Group
(NASDAQ:BBGI)
1.50
0.01[0.67%]
At close: May 25
1.63
0.1300[8.67%]
PreMarket: 4:01PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low1.41 - 3.39
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding8.6M / 29.4M
Vol / Avg.- / 25.7K
Mkt Cap44.1M
P/E8.28
50d Avg. Price1.67
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.13
Total Float8.6M

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Beasley Broadcast Group reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 9

EPS

$-0.130

Quarterly Revenue

$55.7M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$55.7M

Earnings Recap

 

Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) moved higher by 1.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 414.29% over the past year to ($0.36), which missed the estimate of ($0.20).

Revenue of $48,212,000 decreased by 16.37% year over year, which missed the estimate of $49,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Beasley Broadcast Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://lumen.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1450283&tp_key=8273b2ba5d

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $5.15

Company's 52-week low was at $1.15

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.55%

Company Overview

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc is a radio broadcasting company, engaged in operating radio stations throughout the United States. It operates radio stations including FM and AM radio stations located in large and mid-sized markets in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in the following radio markets: Atlanta, GA, Augusta, GA, Boston, MA, Charlotte, NC, Detroit, MI, Fayetteville, NC, Fort Myers-Naples, FL, Las Vegas, NV, Middlesex, NJ, Monmouth, NJ, Morristown, NJ, Philadelphia, PA, Tampa-Saint Petersburg, FL, West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, FL, and Wilmington, DE. It is also a multi-platform, marketing solutions provider that offers on-air, online, and mobile and social media applications. The main source of revenue is the sale of advertising.

Beasley Broadcast Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) reporting earnings?
A

Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.14, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Beasley Broadcast Group’s (NASDAQ:BBGI) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $61M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

