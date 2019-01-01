Banc of California (NYSE:BANC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Banc of California beat estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.75 versus an estimate of $0.5.
Revenue was up $18.52 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.26% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Banc of California's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.17
|0.13
|0.27
|0.24
|EPS Actual
|0.23
|0.38
|0.32
|0.25
|Revenue Estimate
|75.52M
|65.27M
|58.93M
|62.54M
|Revenue Actual
|73.04M
|62.98M
|59.85M
|57.92M
Earnings History
