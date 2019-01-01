Banc of California (NYSE:BANC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Banc of California beat estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.75 versus an estimate of $0.5.

Revenue was up $18.52 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.26% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Banc of California's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.17 0.13 0.27 0.24 EPS Actual 0.23 0.38 0.32 0.25 Revenue Estimate 75.52M 65.27M 58.93M 62.54M Revenue Actual 73.04M 62.98M 59.85M 57.92M

