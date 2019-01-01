Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
Earnings Recap
Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 06:24 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Alibaba Group Holding their estimated earnings by 9.84%, reporting an EPS of $1.74 versus an estimate of $1.93, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $8,309,000,000.00 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.33, which was followed by a 1.69% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Alibaba Group Holding's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.24
|1.78
|3.25
|2.11
|EPS Actual
|2.57
|1.58
|3.38
|2.65
|Revenue Estimate
|32.54B
|28.06B
|33.35B
|23.17B
|Revenue Actual
|31.86B
|28.60B
|33.88B
|22.84B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Alibaba Group Holding Questions & Answers
Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 26, 2022 for Q4.
The Actual EPS was $1.17, which beat the estimate of $0.92.
The Actual Revenue was $7.4B, which beat the estimate of $7B.
