Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 06:24 AM.

Earnings

Alibaba Group Holding their estimated earnings by 9.84%, reporting an EPS of $1.74 versus an estimate of $1.93, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $8,309,000,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.33, which was followed by a 1.69% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Alibaba Group Holding's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 2.24 1.78 3.25 2.11 EPS Actual 2.57 1.58 3.38 2.65 Revenue Estimate 32.54B 28.06B 33.35B 23.17B Revenue Actual 31.86B 28.60B 33.88B 22.84B

