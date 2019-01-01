ñol

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Alibaba Group Holding reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 26

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$242.6B

Earnings Recap

 

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 06:24 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Alibaba Group Holding their estimated earnings by 9.84%, reporting an EPS of $1.74 versus an estimate of $1.93, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $8,309,000,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.33, which was followed by a 1.69% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Alibaba Group Holding's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 2.24 1.78 3.25 2.11
EPS Actual 2.57 1.58 3.38 2.65
Revenue Estimate 32.54B 28.06B 33.35B 23.17B
Revenue Actual 31.86B 28.60B 33.88B 22.84B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Alibaba Group Holding Questions & Answers

Q
When is Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) reporting earnings?
A

Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 26, 2022 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.17, which beat the estimate of $0.92.

Q
What were Alibaba Group Holding’s (NYSE:BABA) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $7.4B, which beat the estimate of $7B.

