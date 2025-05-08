May 8, 2025 8:41 AM 1 min read

This Rockwell Automation Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 3 Upgrades For Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • JP Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa upgraded the rating for Rockwell Automation, Inc. ROK from Underweight to Neutral and raised the price target from $201 to $271. Rockwell Automation shares closed at $283.17 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF from Equal-Weight to Overweight and boosted the price target from $76 to $84. Intl Flavors & Fragrances shares closed at $73.59 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Jonathan Reeder upgraded the rating for American States Water Company AWR from Underweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $76 to $84. American States Water shares closed at $79.60 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying ROK stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus
Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus

Join Plus500 today and get up to $200 to start trading real futures. Practice with free paper trading, then jump into live markets with lightning-fast execution, low commissions, and full regulatory protection.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
AWR Logo
AWRAmerican States Water Co
$80.24-0.10%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
55.97
Growth
57.74
Quality
15.44
Value
56.48
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
IFF Logo
IFFInternational Flavors & Fragrances Inc
$73.99-0.12%
ROK Logo
ROKRockwell Automation Inc
$296.931.95%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Posted In:
NewsUpgradesPre-Market OutlookMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideastop upgrades
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved