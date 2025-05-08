This Rockwell Automation Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 3 Upgrades For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

JP Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa upgraded the rating for Rockwell Automation, Inc . ROK from Underweight to Neutral and raised the price target from $201 to $271. Rockwell Automation shares closed at $283.17 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF from Equal-Weight to Overweight and boosted the price target from $76 to $84. Intl Flavors & Fragrances shares closed at $73.59 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Wells Fargo analyst Jonathan Reeder upgraded the rating for American States Water Company AWR from Underweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $76 to $84. American States Water shares closed at $79.60 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

