QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/12.4K
Div / Yield
0.5/1.44%
52 Wk
35 - 55.26
Mkt Cap
10.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
301.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - May 12, 2021, 12:21PM
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
AVEVA Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based holding company whose subsidiaries provide engineering design, information management, and software solutions for Oil & Gas, Marine, Power, Petrochemical & Chemical, and other markets such as AEC Fabrication, Paper & Pulp, Mining, and Pharmaceuticals. Its geographical segments are the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, & Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

AVEVA Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AVEVA Group (AVVYY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AVEVA Group (OTCPK: AVVYY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AVEVA Group's (AVVYY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AVEVA Group.

Q

What is the target price for AVEVA Group (AVVYY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AVEVA Group

Q

Current Stock Price for AVEVA Group (AVVYY)?

A

The stock price for AVEVA Group (OTCPK: AVVYY) is $35 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:52:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AVEVA Group (AVVYY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AVEVA Group.

Q

When is AVEVA Group (OTCPK:AVVYY) reporting earnings?

A

AVEVA Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AVEVA Group (AVVYY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AVEVA Group.

Q

What sector and industry does AVEVA Group (AVVYY) operate in?

A

AVEVA Group is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.