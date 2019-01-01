AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing a broad portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. The company's aim is to retain North American rights to its oncology portfolio while securing partners in development and commercialization outside of North America. It is seeking to develop and commercialize its lead candidate tivozanib in North America as a treatment for advanced or metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC). It has out-licensed tivozanib (FOTIVDA) for oncology in Europe and other territories outside North America. Tivozanib is approved in the European Union as well as Norway and Iceland for the first-line treatment of adult patients with RCC.