QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/338.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.06 - 18.24
Mkt Cap
115.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.3
Shares
34.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 19 hours ago
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 9:13AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 5:05PM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 7:50AM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 8:05AM
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 8:04AM
Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 7:20AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 4:31PM
Benzinga - Sep 20, 2021, 7:01AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 4:07PM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 2:07PM
Benzinga - Jul 12, 2021, 6:06AM
Benzinga - Jul 8, 2021, 4:06PM
Benzinga - May 10, 2021, 5:01PM
Benzinga - Apr 8, 2021, 10:57AM
Benzinga - Mar 29, 2021, 7:02AM
Benzinga - Mar 23, 2021, 7:41AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing a broad portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. The company's aim is to retain North American rights to its oncology portfolio while securing partners in development and commercialization outside of North America. It is seeking to develop and commercialize its lead candidate tivozanib in North America as a treatment for advanced or metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC). It has out-licensed tivozanib (FOTIVDA) for oncology in Europe and other territories outside North America. Tivozanib is approved in the European Union as well as Norway and Iceland for the first-line treatment of adult patients with RCC.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-15
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVEO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AVEO Pharmaceuticals's (AVEO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO) stock?

A

The latest price target for AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVEO) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on July 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.00 expecting AVEO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 465.48% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)?

A

The stock price for AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVEO) is $3.36 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) reporting earnings?

A

AVEO Pharmaceuticals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO) operate in?

A

AVEO Pharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.