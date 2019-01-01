Avecho Biotechnology Ltd is a research-based biotechnology company engaged in the development, production, sale, and licensing of products incorporating its patented platform technology TPM, for the pharmaceutical, skincare and animal health and nutrition industries. Its segments include Production, Human Health, and other segments. The Production segment, which is the key revenue driver, manufactures and sells TPM and Vital ET for use in drug delivery and cosmetic formulations. The Human Health segment's portfolio covers the delivery of drugs through gels, injectables, and patches. It focuses on the development of patches, including TPM/Oxymorphone and TPM/Oxycodone.