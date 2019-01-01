QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Avecho Biotechnology Ltd is a research-based biotechnology company engaged in the development, production, sale, and licensing of products incorporating its patented platform technology TPM, for the pharmaceutical, skincare and animal health and nutrition industries. Its segments include Production, Human Health, and other segments. The Production segment, which is the key revenue driver, manufactures and sells TPM and Vital ET for use in drug delivery and cosmetic formulations. The Human Health segment's portfolio covers the delivery of drugs through gels, injectables, and patches. It focuses on the development of patches, including TPM/Oxymorphone and TPM/Oxycodone.

Avecho Biotechnology Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Avecho Biotechnology (AVEFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Avecho Biotechnology (OTCPK: AVEFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Avecho Biotechnology's (AVEFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Avecho Biotechnology.

Q

What is the target price for Avecho Biotechnology (AVEFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Avecho Biotechnology

Q

Current Stock Price for Avecho Biotechnology (AVEFF)?

A

The stock price for Avecho Biotechnology (OTCPK: AVEFF) is $

Q

Does Avecho Biotechnology (AVEFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Avecho Biotechnology.

Q

When is Avecho Biotechnology (OTCPK:AVEFF) reporting earnings?

A

Avecho Biotechnology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Avecho Biotechnology (AVEFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Avecho Biotechnology.

Q

What sector and industry does Avecho Biotechnology (AVEFF) operate in?

A

Avecho Biotechnology is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.