Atkore Expects Strong Solid Q2 Performance Despite Flags Impairment Charge, Reaffirms FY25 Outlook

Atkore Inc. ATKR shares are trading higher on Tuesday. On Monday, the company disclosed preliminary results for the second quarter of FY25.

The company expects net sales of around $695 million—$705 million (vs. a consensus of $690.8 million) and adjusted EPS of roughly $2.01-$2.08 (vs. a street view of $1.40).

Atkore also expects adjusted EBITDA of around $115 million-$118 million for the quarter.

The preliminary results reflect volume growth in the mid-single digits and better-than-expected manufacturing productivity.

The quarterly net loss and diluted loss per share were mainly due to a non-cash, pre-tax impairment charge of $121 million—$162 million related to High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) assets.

Notably, on April 15, 2025, the company identified an impairment of certain HDPE pipe and conduit assets due to emerging competing technology, reduced public spending, delayed broadband funding, and revised cash flow projections.

Labor deal: Moreover, the company inked a new 5-year labor agreement with the United Steelworkers for its Harvey, Illinois facility.

The contract, retroactive to April 2024, follows the expiration of the previous agreement and reflects a successful collaboration between both parties.

FY25 Outlook Reiterated: The company continues to project net sales of $2,850 million to $2,950 million (vs. consensus of $2.85 billion), adjusted EPS of $5.75 to $6.85 (vs. street view of $6.09), and adjusted EBITDA of $375 million to $425 million.

Bill Waltz, Atkore’s President and Chief Executive Officer added, “We are confident that our business model and diverse portfolio will enable us to continue to effectively adapt in these dynamic times. Notably, we source and manufacture most of our products in the U.S. and most of our customers operate domestically.”

Atkor plans to release second-quarter earnings results on May 6, 2025.

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via The Acquirers Fund ZIG and First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund FYT.

Price Action: ATKR shares are up 9.41% to $62.07 at the last check on Tuesday.

