April 22, 2025 2:45 PM 2 min read

Atkore Expects Strong Solid Q2 Performance Despite Flags Impairment Charge, Reaffirms FY25 Outlook

by Lekha Gupta Benzinga Editor
Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points

Atkore Inc. ATKR shares are trading higher on Tuesday. On Monday, the company disclosed preliminary results for the second quarter of FY25.

The company expects net sales of around $695 million—$705 million (vs. a consensus of $690.8 million) and adjusted EPS of roughly $2.01-$2.08 (vs. a street view of $1.40).

Atkore also expects adjusted EBITDA of around $115 million-$118 million for the quarter.

Also Read: Atkore Is Poised To Benefit From ‘Electrification Megatrends’: Analyst

The preliminary results reflect volume growth in the mid-single digits and better-than-expected manufacturing productivity.

The quarterly net loss and diluted loss per share were mainly due to a non-cash, pre-tax impairment charge of $121 million—$162 million related to High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) assets.

Notably, on April 15, 2025, the company identified an impairment of certain HDPE pipe and conduit assets due to emerging competing technology, reduced public spending, delayed broadband funding, and revised cash flow projections.

Labor deal: Moreover, the company inked a new 5-year labor agreement with the United Steelworkers for its Harvey, Illinois facility.

The contract, retroactive to April 2024, follows the expiration of the previous agreement and reflects a successful collaboration between both parties.

FY25 Outlook Reiterated: The company continues to project net sales of $2,850 million to $2,950 million (vs. consensus of $2.85 billion), adjusted EPS of $5.75 to $6.85 (vs. street view of $6.09), and adjusted EBITDA of $375 million to $425 million.

Bill Waltz, Atkore’s President and Chief Executive Officer added, “We are confident that our business model and diverse portfolio will enable us to continue to effectively adapt in these dynamic times. Notably, we source and manufacture most of our products in the U.S. and most of our customers operate domestically.”

Atkor plans to release second-quarter earnings results on May 6, 2025.

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via The Acquirers Fund ZIG and First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund FYT.

Price Action: ATKR shares are up 9.41% to $62.07 at the last check on Tuesday.

Read Next:

ATKR Logo
ATKRAtkore Inc
$62.079.41%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
9.57
Growth
18.96
Quality
92.67
Value
88.13
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
FYT Logo
FYTFirst Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
$45.342.00%
ZIG Logo
ZIGThe Acquirers Fund
$32.263.26%
Got Questions? Ask
Which manufacturing companies could benefit from Atkore's growth?
How will labor agreements impact Atkore's cost structure?
What investments could capitalize on electrification trends?
Are there competitors suffering from similar impairments?
What effect will emerging technologies have on HDPE markets?
Which small-cap funds might profit from Atkore's performance?
How might public spending changes affect Atkore's outlook?
What industries can leverage Atkore's manufacturing strengths?
Will Atkore's domestic sourcing attract more investors?
How could investor sentiment shift after earnings results?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsEquitiesMid CapNewsGuidanceTop StoriesMoversBriefswhy it's moving

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved