Range
0.67 - 0.72
Vol / Avg.
2.4M/3.4M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.67 - 4.5
Mkt Cap
165.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.7
P/E
-
EPS
-0.07
Shares
235.2M
Outstanding
Asensus Surgical is a medical device company that digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities such as augmented intelligence, connectivity, and robotics in laparoscopy and seeks to address the current clinical, cognitive, and economic shortcomings in surgery. The Senhance Surgical System is the first machine vision system for use in robotic surgery, which is powered by the new Intelligent Surgical Unit that enables augmented intelligence in surgery and brings the benefits of digital laparoscopy to patients around the world. Its single segment includes the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to improve minimally invasive surgery.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Asensus Surgical Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Asensus Surgical (ASXC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Asensus Surgical (AMEX: ASXC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Asensus Surgical's (ASXC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Asensus Surgical.

Q

What is the target price for Asensus Surgical (ASXC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Asensus Surgical (AMEX: ASXC) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on May 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting ASXC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 469.88% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Asensus Surgical (ASXC)?

A

The stock price for Asensus Surgical (AMEX: ASXC) is $0.7019 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Asensus Surgical (ASXC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Asensus Surgical.

Q

When is Asensus Surgical (AMEX:ASXC) reporting earnings?

A

Asensus Surgical’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Asensus Surgical (ASXC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Asensus Surgical.

Q

What sector and industry does Asensus Surgical (ASXC) operate in?

A

Asensus Surgical is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.