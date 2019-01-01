Asensus Surgical is a medical device company that digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities such as augmented intelligence, connectivity, and robotics in laparoscopy and seeks to address the current clinical, cognitive, and economic shortcomings in surgery. The Senhance Surgical System is the first machine vision system for use in robotic surgery, which is powered by the new Intelligent Surgical Unit that enables augmented intelligence in surgery and brings the benefits of digital laparoscopy to patients around the world. Its single segment includes the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to improve minimally invasive surgery.