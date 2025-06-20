Smith & Wesson Brands Posts Weak Q4 Results, Joins Aptevo Therapeutics And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 0.2% on Friday.
Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands Inc SWBI fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales.
Smith & Wesson Brands reported fourth-quarter revenue of $140.8 million, missing analyst estimates of $152.41 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported adjusted earnings of 20 cents per share in the fourth quarter, missing estimates of 23 cents per share.
Smith & Wesson Brands shares dipped 12.6% to $9.51 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.
- Regencell Bioscience Holdings Ltd RGC shares fell 16.2% to $52.96 in pre-market trading after dipping over 18% on Wednesday.
- QuantaSing Group Ltd- ADR QSG fell 12.1% to $11.86 in pre-market trading.
- Aptevo Therapeutics Inc APVO fell 11.9% to $4.52 in pre-market trading. Aptevo Therapeutics shares jumped 82% on Wednesday after the company announced clinical data from its ongoing Phase 1b/2 RAINIER trial evaluating mipletamig.
- Capricor Therapeutics Inc CAPR fell 7.4% to $11.04 in pre-market trading. Capricor Therapeutics recently announced Orphan Drug designation for Becker Muscular Dystrophy.
- Mesoblast Ltd MESO fell 6.5% to $10.94 in pre-market trading.
- Diginex Limited DGNX dropped 6.5% to $43.51 in pre-market trading.
- Himalaya Shipping Ltd. HSHP declined 6.3% to $6.22 in pre-market trading.
- AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. AIRO fell 5.3% to $24.88 in pre-market trading.
