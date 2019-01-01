Apexigen Stock (NASDAQ:APGN), Quotes and News Summary

Apexigen Stock (NASDAQ: APGN)
|Day Range- - -
|52 Wk Range3 - 31.35
|Open / Close- / -
|Float / Outstanding- / 21.4M
|Vol / Avg.- / 311.3K
|Mkt Cap65.2M
|P/E-
|50d Avg. Price7.12
|Div / Yield-
|Payout Ratio-
|Total Float-
|EPS-241.21
|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-11-08
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.240
|REV
|0
You can purchase shares of Apexigen (NASDAQ: APGN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Apexigen’s space includes: Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO), Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX), Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS), Connect Biopharma Hldgs (NASDAQ:CNTB) and TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR).
There is no analysis for Apexigen
The stock price for Apexigen (NASDAQ: APGN) is $3.04 last updated September 28, 2022, 8:00 PM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for Apexigen.
Apexigen’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Tuesday, November 8, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Apexigen.
Apexigen is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.