Range
0.31 - 0.37
Vol / Avg.
35.5K/28.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.27 - 0.64
Mkt Cap
20.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.37
P/E
-
Shares
64.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Applied Graphene Materials PLC is a producer of specialty graphene material based in the United Kingdom. It is engaged in the manufacturing, dispersion, and development of applications for graphene. The company provides dispersion and product integration expertise, to deliver solutions for several applications. Its products include Graphene nanoplatelets and Graphene Dispersions. Some of its applications include advanced composites and polymers, coatings, functional fluids including oils and lubricants, supercapacitors and batteries, thermal management solutions, barriers and impermeable films, display materials, packaging; and inks and 3D printed materials. Its majority of revenue is generated from the supply of graphene.

Analyst Ratings

Applied Graphene Material Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Applied Graphene Material (APGMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Applied Graphene Material (OTCQX: APGMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Applied Graphene Material's (APGMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Applied Graphene Material.

Q

What is the target price for Applied Graphene Material (APGMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Applied Graphene Material

Q

Current Stock Price for Applied Graphene Material (APGMF)?

A

The stock price for Applied Graphene Material (OTCQX: APGMF) is $0.3187 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:12:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Applied Graphene Material (APGMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Applied Graphene Material.

Q

When is Applied Graphene Material (OTCQX:APGMF) reporting earnings?

A

Applied Graphene Material does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Applied Graphene Material (APGMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Applied Graphene Material.

Q

What sector and industry does Applied Graphene Material (APGMF) operate in?

A

Applied Graphene Material is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.