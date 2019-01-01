Applied Graphene Materials PLC is a producer of specialty graphene material based in the United Kingdom. It is engaged in the manufacturing, dispersion, and development of applications for graphene. The company provides dispersion and product integration expertise, to deliver solutions for several applications. Its products include Graphene nanoplatelets and Graphene Dispersions. Some of its applications include advanced composites and polymers, coatings, functional fluids including oils and lubricants, supercapacitors and batteries, thermal management solutions, barriers and impermeable films, display materials, packaging; and inks and 3D printed materials. Its majority of revenue is generated from the supply of graphene.