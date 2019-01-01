American Power Group Corp delivers alternative fuel solutions to the heavy-duty truck and stationary power generation industries. The company operates its business through two segments: Dual Fuel Conversions and Natural Gas Liquids Operations. It offers vehicular and stationary solutions, and dual fuel conversions for marine, mining and rail applications. The company also provides flare capture and recovery services to oil and gas production companies. Its primary geographic markets are the United States, Canada, Dominican Republic, Mexico, and Peru. Geographically, the company receives maximum revenue from the United States.