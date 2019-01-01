QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
5.27 - 5.52
Vol / Avg.
238.1K/270K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.42 - 10.39
Mkt Cap
213.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.36
P/E
-
EPS
-0.23
Shares
39.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 9 hours ago
Benzinga - 9 hours ago
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 4:07PM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 6:16AM
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 6:29AM
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 4:05PM
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 4:04PM
Benzinga - Oct 22, 2021, 4:06PM
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 5:17AM
Benzinga - Oct 14, 2021, 3:40PM
Benzinga - Oct 12, 2021, 4:02PM
Benzinga - Oct 7, 2021, 4:09PM
Benzinga - Oct 7, 2021, 4:08PM
Benzinga - Sep 9, 2021, 8:09AM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 4:33PM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 4:32PM
Benzinga - Jul 16, 2021, 7:05AM
Benzinga - Jun 14, 2021, 10:44AM
Benzinga - Jun 14, 2021, 10:01AM
Benzinga - Jun 14, 2021, 9:51AM
Benzinga - Jun 14, 2021, 7:33AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Apollo Endosurgery Inc is active in the healthcare sector based in the United States. As a developer of medical devices, Apollo focusses on addressing obesity, as well as other gastrointestinal disorders. Its products are used by general surgeons, bariatric surgeons and gastroenterologists in a variety of settings to provide interventional therapy to patients who suffer from obesity. The company's products include ORBERA, LAP-BAND and OverStitch.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.190-0.270 -0.0800
REV16.240M16.171M-69.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Apollo Endosurgery Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Apollo Endosurgery (APEN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ: APEN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Apollo Endosurgery's (APEN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Apollo Endosurgery (APEN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ: APEN) was reported by Cowen & Co. on December 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting APEN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 140.74% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Apollo Endosurgery (APEN)?

A

The stock price for Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ: APEN) is $5.4 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Apollo Endosurgery (APEN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Apollo Endosurgery.

Q

When is Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) reporting earnings?

A

Apollo Endosurgery’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Apollo Endosurgery (APEN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Apollo Endosurgery.

Q

What sector and industry does Apollo Endosurgery (APEN) operate in?

A

Apollo Endosurgery is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.