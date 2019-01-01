|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.190
|-0.270
|-0.0800
|REV
|16.240M
|16.171M
|-69.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ: APEN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Apollo Endosurgery’s space includes: Axogen (NASDAQ:AXGN), NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE), Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO), Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) and Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS).
The latest price target for Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ: APEN) was reported by Cowen & Co. on December 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting APEN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 140.74% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ: APEN) is $5.4 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Apollo Endosurgery.
Apollo Endosurgery’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Apollo Endosurgery.
Apollo Endosurgery is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.