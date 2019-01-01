Apollo Endosurgery Inc is active in the healthcare sector based in the United States. As a developer of medical devices, Apollo focusses on addressing obesity, as well as other gastrointestinal disorders. Its products are used by general surgeons, bariatric surgeons and gastroenterologists in a variety of settings to provide interventional therapy to patients who suffer from obesity. The company's products include ORBERA, LAP-BAND and OverStitch.