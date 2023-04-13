Over $1M Bet On This Real Estate Stock? Check Out These 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Howard Hughes

The Trade: The Howard Hughes Corporation HHC Director William Ackman acquired a total of 17,915 shares an average price of $74.95. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1.34 million.

Howard Hughes posted better-than-expected quarterly results. What Howard Hughes Does: The Howard Hughes Corp is a real estate company that develops master-planned communities (MPCs) and is involved in other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States.

AstroNova

The Trade: AstroNova, Inc. ALOT Director Alexis Michas acquired a total of 66,952 shares at an average price of $14.45. To acquire these shares, it cost around $967.46 thousand.

AstroNova posted a profit for the fourth quarter. What AstroNova Does: AstroNova Inc designs, develops, manufactures and distributes a broad range of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems, including both hardware and software, which incorporate advanced technologies to acquire, store, analyze, and present data in multiple formats.

Donaldson Company

The Trade: Donaldson Company, Inc. DCI Director Christopher M Hilger bought a total of 3,186 shares at an average price of $62.76. To acquire these shares, it cost around $199.95 thousand.

Donaldson posted better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. What Donaldson Does: Donaldson is a leading manufacturer of filtration systems and replacement parts (including air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems, and dust, fume, and mist collectors).

