Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Agile Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 21.25%, reporting an EPS of $-3.78 versus an estimate of $-4.8.

Revenue was up $1.65 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 12.67% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Agile Therapeutics's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.15 -0.19 -0.21 -0.21 EPS Actual -0.20 -0.18 -0.20 -0.20 Revenue Estimate 1.51M 1.46M 1.95M 600.00K Revenue Actual 1.51M 1.29M 1.19M 116.00K

